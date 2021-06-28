Interim government flees Tigray capital as rebels enter: official

Interim government of Ethiolpia's war-hit Tigray abandoned their posts as rebels made advance and entered the regional capital on Monday, said an official quoted by AFP. This is signalling a turning point in the conflict that is eight-month-old.

"TDF has taken control of the city," said one interim government official in Mekele, referring to the rebels who have branded themselves the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF). "They have entered. The city is celebrating. Everybody is outside dancing."

