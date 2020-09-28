India's Covid-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark, deaths close in on 1 lakh

India on Monday reported 95,542 new infections in the past 24 hours, crossing 60 lakh cases across the country even as the central government continues to work out measures to contain the outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare the total coronavirus case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured/discharged/migrated & 95,542.



The number of patients who have died of the viral disease in India since the first death on March 12, is 95,567.

Meanwhile, More than one million people around the world have lost their lives from coronavirus, a virus that was emerged less than a year ago, but still continues to affect many countries.

According to an AFP tally, Covid-19 has killed 1,000,009 people with 33,018,877 total infections.

(With inputs from agencies)