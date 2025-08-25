A 15-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man were arrested by the London Metropolitan Police on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after they allegedly attacked an Indian restaurant in east London. Both individuals remain in custody as investigations continue. A fire broke out around 21:00 BST at Indian Aroma on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill, Ilford. Firefighters took approximately 90 minutes to bring it under control. Five people were critically injured in the incident. As per reports, nine other people managed to escape the building before firefighters and police reached the scene.

What did the witnesses see?

Multiple reports quoted witness Dina Michael saying that she saw a man running while engulfed in flames. She recalled that one of her friends brought a bucket of water in an attempt to extinguish the fire. She also noted that other injured individuals were likely customers inside the restaurant. Local resident Edward Thawe was also quoted saying that he saw a man whose entire body had been burned. Another resident described seeing three people with severe burns being treated by emergency services using water and oxygen. Police confirmed that five people were taken to the hospital, and they believe two additional victims were injured but left the scene before emergency crews arrived. Efforts are ongoing to locate them. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said the investigation is progressing quickly to determine the exact sequence of events. He acknowledged the shock and concern within the community and urged anyone with information or concerns to contact the police.