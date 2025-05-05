The Indian government has raised concerns with the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi about the “threatening language” and unacceptable imagery of Indian leadership at a parade taken out by pro-Khalistan elements in Toronto on Sunday.

The imagery and language used during the parade targeted India’s leadership and its citizens residing in Canada. India has called on the Canadian authorities to take swift and effective action against anti-India elements promoting extremism and separatism.



Government sources stated that India’s message to the Canadian High Commission condemned the parade in the strongest terms, highlighting its offensive nature. The Indian government underscored the importance of addressing such elements who are spreading hatred in Canada. The government has urged that such activities must be promptly curtailed to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian citizens in Canada and maintain cordial diplomatic relations.

Advertisment

India has conveyed concerns in the strongest terms to the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi regarding the parade held in Toronto where unacceptable imagery and threatening language were used against our leadership, and Indian citizens residing in Canada. We once again call on… — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025



Moreover, a speech made at the parade called for the removal of Indo-Canadians from Canada. The parade featured floats with pro-Khalistan propaganda, pro-Pakistan banners, and imagery targeting Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banners displayed at the parade featured slogans against India and projected solidarity between proponents of Khalistan and Pakistan.

The Jihadis rampaging through our streets have done significant damage to the social fabric running around threatening any Jews they can find.

But the Khalistanis are giving them a good run for their money on most hateful foreign funded menace to society.

Will Mark Carney’s… https://t.co/c5ZuyTI6iz — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) May 4, 2025

Advertisment

India lodged a protest with the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi, said sources privy to the developments while seeking anonymity.

“We conveyed our concerns in the strongest terms to the Canadian High Commission regarding the parade held in Toronto, where unacceptable imagery and threatening language were used against our leadership and Indian citizens residing in Canada,” the sources said.

Also Read | Amid looming war threat, Jammu and Kashmir schools train students on survival, evacuation

Advertisment

The development comes at a time when the exit of former PM Justin Trudeau and the victory of Mark Carney had raised hopes for an improvement in bilateral relations.

Indo-Canadian groups have expressed outrage over the speech made at the parade. An unidentified person delivered a speech stating that 800,000 Indians in Canada should be sent back to India.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan a failed state, Gen Munir’s remarks nonsensical’: Oppn leader Asaduddin Owaisi

India-Canada relations hit new lows since Trudeau went public with allegations that Indian government agents were linked to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a charge dismissed by New Delhi as “absurd”.

Ottawa and New Delhi repeatedly clashed on the Khalistan issue, downgraded diplomatic ties, and expelled each other’s diplomats. India also accused Canada of providing safe haven to extremist elements.

Also Read | ‘What you all desire will happen,’ assures defence minister Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam retaliation

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman shared a video of the anti-Hindu parade in Canada's Malton Gurdwara, Toronto, on Sunday and asked whether Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney will be different from Justin Trudeau in dealing with Khalistanis.