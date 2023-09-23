India-Canada diplomatic row LIVE: ‘Want to see investigation complete,’ says Blinken on Nijjar killing

Just days after implicating Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday (September 22) that Ottawa is interested in engaging in a constructive collaboration with India on the case.

This escalating diplomatic dispute has led to a significant deterioration in India-Canada relations, with the Narendra Modi government firmly rejecting Trudeau's assertions as "absurd" and driven by political motives.

In the midst of these tensions, India halted the processing of visa applications from Canadians and requested Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country on Thursday (September 21).

