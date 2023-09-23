India-Canada diplomatic row LIVE: ‘Want to see investigation complete,’ says Blinken on Nijjar killing
Just days after implicating Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday (September 22) that Ottawa is interested in engaging in a constructive collaboration with India on the case. This escalating diplomatic dispute has led to a significant deterioration in India-Canada relations, with the Narendra Modi government firmly rejecting Trudeau's assertions as "absurd" and driven by political motives. In the midst of these tensions, India halted the processing of visa applications from Canadians and requested Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country on Thursday (September 21). Follow this live blog for all updates.
Amid rising tensions with Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Indian authorities have prepared a detailed dossier encompassing his links to militant organisations and involvement in criminal activities in India and Canada.
The dossier also revealed that Nijjar fled to Canada and gained citizenship based on a forged passport. Following that, he started running a terror ecosystem on Canadian soil, while being in close touch with other terrorists based out of Pakistan.
Canada's National Security and Intelligence Advisor, Jody Thomas, has held two meetings with NSA Ajit Doval in the past month or so. The purpose of these meetings was to address the matter of Canadian security agencies actively investigating "credible allegations" of a potential connection between agents of the Indian government and the assassination of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
During these discussions, Canadian authorities sought possible cooperation from Indian agencies, the Indian Express reported.
In August, the meeting between Thomas and Doval was also attended by senior members of the intelligence community. Additionally, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi this month, Jody Thomas accompanied Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and held a bilateral meeting with Ajit Doval on the sidelines of the summit.
Antony J. Blinken, the Secretary of State, has stated that the United States has been in consultations, and at times, coordination with Canada regarding its allegations connecting the Indian government to a killing that occurred within Canadian borders. Blinken expressed the desire for the Canadian investigation to continue, for India to collaborate with this inquiry, and for the investigation to ultimately result in accountability. For further information, please refer to our comprehensive article covering Blinken's response to the diplomatic dispute between India and Canada.