In Virginia Giuffre sex abuse lawsuit, Britain's Prince Andrew to give evidence next month, says reports

In the sex abuse lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, Britain's Prince Andrew will give evidence next month, a report said on Saturday citing a source close to the prince.

The Duke of York will speak under oath in London, another report by the Daily Telegraph newspaper said.

Andrew has denied all accusations levelled by Giuffre. She claims that he sexually abused her two decades ago when she was 17.

"We agreed to voluntarily produce the Duke for a deposition on March 10. Despite repeated requests, Giuffre still hasn't committed to a date or location for her deposition," the source told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Britain's Prince Andrew can no longer be known as 'His Royal Highness' now as his royal patronages and military links have been were removed by the royal family.

Andrew, 61, is Queen Elizabeth's third child.

In 2019, he was forced to step down from public duties because of his connections to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and after a disastrous BBC TV interview, which the prince had hoped would clear his name.

This move by the royal family means he will now lose all his royal connections.

"With the queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)