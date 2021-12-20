In miraculous save, two babies in US survive tornado inside bathtub

Who says miracles don’t happen in real world. In what may turn several people into a believer, two babies have survived a tornado in Kentucky state of the US recently.

No, we are not kidding. In the recent tornadoes, 15-month-old Kaden and three-month-old Dallas, who had taken shelter in the bathtub with a blanket, pillow and Bible on last Friday, have miraculously survived the onslaught of the nature.

The tornado had ripped the bathtub out of the ground and tossed it into the yard, grandmother of the children said.

When the tornado struck, the house, which is located in Hopkins county, started shaking, said the grandparent, Clara Lutz.

“Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands. I couldn’t hold on. I just – oh my God. All I could say was, ‘Lord please bring my babies back safely. Please, I beg thee’,” Lutz told WFIE-TV.

Lutz, whose house was stripped to the foundation, got hit in the back of the head by the water tank of the tub.

After the tornado strike, Lutz looked everywhere for her grandchildren, who were found alive underneath an upside-down bathtub in her yard.

Dallas had got injured on the back of his head but bleeding stopped before reaching Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, she said.

(With inputs from agencies)