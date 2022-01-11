In 117-year history, luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce witnesses record sales in 2021

At a time when numerous companies faced supply issues or registered losses due to various factors triggered by the pandemic, it seems some firms have done exceptionally well beyond expectation.

One of such companies is Britain's Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. On Monday, the firm announced that it witnessed record annual sales in 2021.

The whole sector on a broader scale experienced a slump due to semiconductor shortage.

Sales surged almost 50 per cent to 5,586 cars for the company. It set records in most regions, which include the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Greater China, and other countries around the world, said German-owned luxury carmaker.

The demand seems to have been powered by its new "Ghost" coupe and 2.6-tonne, 350,000-euro Cullinan SUV.

In a statement, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chief Executive Torsten Muller-Otvos said, "2021 was a phenomenal year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We delivered more cars than at any time in the marque's 117-year history with unprecedented demand for all products in every global market.”

Meanwhile, it is also preparing to launch Spectre, which will be its first all-electric car.

The brand’s cars are considered as a luxury status symbol by the whole world.

