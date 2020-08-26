I have reflected on racial unrest, we are one community, says Melania Trump at Republican National Convention

US first lady Melania Trump speaking at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday from the Rose Garden in the White House said, "our lives have changed drastically since March", referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to acknowledge the fact that since March our lives have changed drastically. I know many are anxious and feel helpless. I want you to know, you are not alone," Melania Trump said.

"We are humbled by the incredible support in 2016, Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted with this terrible pandemic," the US first lady asserted.

Melania Trump said she was "moved" with the way Americans had come together in "such an unfamiliar and often frightening situation" while stating that she was fortunate to see the "American dream come true over and over again."

"I have reflected on the racial unrest in the country. We are all one community," she said, adding, "take a moment, pause and look at things from all perspectives, stop the violence, and the looting being done in the name of justice."