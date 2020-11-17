Hurricane Iota, maximum Cat 5 strength, makes landfall in Nicaragua



Iota made landfall Monday on Nicaragua's northern Caribbean coast as a maximum Category 5 hurricane, accompanied by catastrophic winds, rain and storm surge.

"This powerful hurricane Iota is already on the front line, it's already on land. At the moment, the eye of the hurricane is already touching the border of the Haulover coast in the Caribbean," the director of meteorology at the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies (INETER), told a press conference.

Iota was due to crash through northeastern Nicaragua`s Miskito region overnight, packing maximum sustained winds of 160 miles (260 km) per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Central America and southern Mexico are still reeling from Hurricane Eta, which devastated crops and washed away hillsides after landing near Puerto Cabezas two weeks ago, killing dozens. Many towns are still partially flooded, and the land is waterlogged from the earlier storm.

The unprecedented 2020 hurricane season comes as Central America is facing an economic crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic, with experts warning the compounding hardship could worsen infections, spread hunger, and fuel a new round of migration from the region.

Along with the wind, Iota will raise sea levels as much as 20 feet (6 meters) above normal tides. It is expected to quickly weaken inland, but will dump as much as 30 inches (76 cm) of rain over the next few days.

Earlier in the day, governments from Panama to Guatemala rushed to move people away from hillsides, volcanoes and bodies of water. The World Food Programme said millions of people already urgently needed food aid in the wake of Eta.

The Miskito region straddling Honduras and Nicaragua raced to get people to safety before a forecast direct hit from Iota. Its eye was about 35 miles (55 km) east-southeast of Puerto Cabezas after clipping the Colombian islands of San Andres and Providencia before dawn, cutting off electricity.

Many of the people of Miskito are descendants of indigenous groups along with Africans who escaped from slavery and those castaways believed to have survived a 17th-century slave shipwreck.

Iota is the fiercest November storm in the region since a 1932 Cuba hurricane that packed 175-mph (281-kph) winds, according to private forecasting firm AccuWeather.