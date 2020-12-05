Hundreds gather for funeral of 15-year-old Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli soldier

Hundreds of mourners mourned the death of 15-year-old Palestinian boy at his funeral in West Bank on Saturday (December 5). The boy, Ali Abu Alia, was shot by an Israeli soldier on Friday.

Ali Abu Alia had been at a protest against Israeli settlements at al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah, where stones were thrown at Israeli soldiers.

The boy was hit by a bullet in his abdomen. He was taken to hospital in Ramallah, where he died.

Israeli military has denied using live ammunition. It said only rubber bullets were used.

The United Nations' Middle East envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, said he was appalled by the killing. "Israel must swiftly and independently investigate this shocking and unacceptable incident," he tweeted.

(With Reuters inputs)