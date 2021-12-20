Human muscle cells will be sent to space to study ageing phenomenon

An experiment named MicroAge can now help people live a longer and healthier life. As a part of the experiment, human cells will be launched to space. This will help in understanding what happens to the human cells and why. The study will be launched on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida to the International Space Station.

The cells have been put into small 3D holders and once they reach space they will be electrically stimulated to induce contractions in the muscle tissue.

This will help scientists in closely examining the cells.

Researchers from the University of Liverpool, funded by the UK Space Agency, will analyse these cells. The UK Space Agency has provided £1.2 million in funds.

Professor Malcolm Jackson, from the University of Liverpool while speaking to Sky News said, "We have known for a long time that astronauts in space can lose muscle rapidly. People have speculated whether that is an accelerated ageing phenomenon."

"We realised a little while ago that astronauts on the space station had an analogous problem, each astronaut that is on the space station exercises at least 2.5 hours each day and despite that, they lose quite a significant amount of muscle and in fact can't walk for a while after they get back on earth."

Regular updates regarding the experiment will be given on the MicroAge App.

