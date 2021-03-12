How half-eaten sausage helped German police to crack nine-year-old burglary case

In a real-life crime thriller, German police reportedly solved a nine-year-old burglary case after solving a DNA match in a half-eaten piece of sausage linking it to a man in France.

The sausage, popularly known as wurst, apparently belonged to the man who had taken a bite during the burglary incident in March 2012 in Schwelm.

The German police were alerted by French investigators who found a matching DNA sample from a man involved in an unrelated violent crime in the country.

However, in a twist, the German police said the suspect remained free since the statute of limitation on the burglary had expired and the perpetrator was unlikely to be extradited to Germany.