Happiest Countries in the World 2025: Finland on top; guess where India is ranked

Finland has once again secured the top position in the World Happiness Report's rankings for 2025, followed by Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden, in the same order.
The report measures national happiness by considering factors like GDP, social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and the absence of corruption. Afghanistan is the unhappiest country.
The United States has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, placing 24th Meanwhile, Israel surprisingly ranks 8th despite facing challenges like the war against Hamas. India is ranked 118th in the report.
This year's report emphasises the positive impact of caring and sharing on people's happiness, highlighting the benefits for both the recipients of care and those who provide it.
Professor Jan-Emmanuel De Neve from the University of Oxford notes that factors like GDP per capita, wealth distribution, a welfare state, and healthy life expectancy contribute to well-being.
Sharing meals with others has been identified as a significant factor in enhancing well-being across global regions, according to the report's findings.
The report also indicates a general rise in anxiety, worry and stress worldwide, despite the focus on caring and sharing as themes.
John Helliwell, a founding editor of the report, emphasises that realising the goodness in fellow citizens can enhance happiness and change perceptions of neighbours positively.
Here's the top 10 list: 1. Finland, 2. Denmark, 3. Iceland, 4. Sweden, 5. Netherlands, 6. Costa Rica, 7. Norway, 8. Israel, 9. Luxembourg, 10. Mexico.
