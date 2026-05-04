/Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship leaves 3 dead: Past cases date back to 1950s, include Gene Hackman’s wife

As many as three people died and three are ill in a Netherlands-based cruise ship ‘MV Hondius’ due to suspected ​outbreak of hantavirus, a rodent-borne virus that can cause fatal respiratory illness. The first known case of the virus dates back to 1950s. Netherlands-based Oceanwide Expeditions said in a news release on Sunday (May 3) that it was "managing a serious medical situation" on a polar expedition ship, which was off Cape Verde, an island nation in ​the Atlantic west of Africa.

What WHO said?

The World Health Organization said in an ​X post that one of the sick passengers was in intensive care in South Africa. WHO also said that it was investigating the outbreak. Lab tests have ​confirmed hantavirus in one of the six people, the agency said. "WHO is facilitating coordination between member states and the ship’s operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health risk assessment and ⁠support to ​the remaining passengers on board," the WHO said.

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Earlier known cases of Hantavirus?

In 2025, Hollywood icon Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa died in New Mexico of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings. Hantavirus typically is reported in spring and summer, often due to exposures that occur when people are near mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas. While hantavirus is found throughout the world, most cases in the US have been found in western states. Early known cases of hantavirus were identified in the 1950s but the most significant earlier cases in the America occurred during the 1993 Four Corners outbreak in the US. This outbreak was traced to the Sin Nombre virus, prompted the discovery of the virus in the Americas.

Korean War Outbreak (1951–1953)

During the Korean War, more than 3,000 United Nations troops were affected by a severe illness later identified as hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), marking one of the earliest large-scale encounters with hantavirus infections.

During the Korean War, more than 3,000 United Nations troops were affected by a severe illness later identified as hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), marking one of the earliest large-scale encounters with hantavirus infections. Discovery of Hantaan Virus (1978)

Scientists first isolated the Hantaan virus in South Korea, providing a breakthrough in understanding the cause behind earlier outbreaks.

Scientists first isolated the Hantaan virus in South Korea, providing a breakthrough in understanding the cause behind earlier outbreaks. Four Corners Outbreak (1993)

A mysterious respiratory illness emerged in the US Southwest, particularly in the Four Corners region. This led to the identification of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome and the discovery of the Sin Nombre virus.

A mysterious respiratory illness emerged in the US Southwest, particularly in the Four Corners region. This led to the identification of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome and the discovery of the Sin Nombre virus. Earlier Undetected Cases (1959, 1990)

Subsequent research revealed that cases of HPS had occurred earlier than initially thought, with retrospective analyses identifying infections in the United States dating back to 1959 and a confirmed case in Canada in 1990.

Subsequent research revealed that cases of HPS had occurred earlier than initially thought, with retrospective analyses identifying infections in the United States dating back to 1959 and a confirmed case in Canada in 1990. Spread to South America (1995)

The first cases of HPS linked to the Andes virus were reported in Argentina, expanding the known geographic presence of hantavirus infections.

What is hantavirus?