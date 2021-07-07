Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated: Interim PM Claude Joseph

In a shocking announcement, Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph reported that President Jovenel Moise has been assassinated.

"A group of individuals who have not been identified, some of whom were speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and fatally injured the Head of State," Joseph said in a statement.

The First Lady was also shot along with the deceased President, but she has survived the attack and is currently under strict security and medical observation.

As per initial reports, Moise family was attacked in his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

Claude has urged the country to stay calm and has assured that "all measures have been taken to ensure the continuity of the State and to protect the Nation. Democracy and the Republic will win out."

As of now, Claude Joseph has taken control of the Caribbean country.

Jovenel Moise was the 58th President of Haiti who had taken the office in February 2017 after being declared the winner of the November 2016 election.

(This is a developing story)