Graffiti denying the Holocaust found at massacre site in France

A graffiti denying the Holocaust found at a memorial centre in the French village of Oradour-sur-Glane this week has led France President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex to call for justice.

"Liar" had been painted over the words "martyr" and "when the truth" on a wall at the Centere de la Mémoire, a memory centre honouring those slain in the World War II massacre that took place in the village where the centre is located.

Police are searching for those responsible.

The village of Oradour-sur-Glane was the site of a massacre in World War II, when German troops destroyed the entire village on June 10, 1944, killing 642 people.

The Elysee released a statement about the incident, saying that French President Emmanuel Macron "condemns this unspeakable act in the strongest possible terms. He gives his full support to the mayor and the municipality. He assures them that everything will be done so that the perpetrators of this act are brought to justice."

Macron also commented Saturday on Twitter, saying, "Nothing can make us forget the memory of our 642 martyrs of Oradour-sur-Glane."

On the other hand, PM Castex posted on Twitter: "I learned with anger and consternation of the degradation of the memory center of Oradour-sur-Glane. To sully this place of refuge is also to sully the memory of our martyrs. Everything is being done to ensure that the perpetrators of these infamous acts are brought to justice."

The anti-Semitic incident is the latest addition to the growing list. In 2018, it was announced that anti-Semitic acts in France had risen by 69 per cent.