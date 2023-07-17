ugc_banner
Global weather updates |  52.2 Celsius temperature recorded in China

New DelhiUpdated: Jul 17, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians cross a road on a hot day amid an orange alert for heatwave, in Beijing, China June 16, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Global weather updates: It's a bit tricky to live in a world shaken by storms, typhoons, wildfires and more. With climate change being the constant hanging sword above all of us, it is only right to be informed about weather situation, and emergencies, around the world. WION hopes our readers remain safe from the elements, and bring you latest global weather news that matters.

17 Jul 2023, 7:10 PM (IST)
Heatwave hits southern Europe

Italy and southern Europe is currently experiencing heatwave and meteorologists have warned that temperatures will hit record highs soon. For several days, Spain, Italy and Greece have been experiencing scorching temperatures.

17 Jul 2023, 3:52 PM (IST)
Flight disruptions in the US owing to thunderstorms

Weather continues to affect commercial aviation in the US. Thunderstorms and unfavourable weather conditions led to flight cancellations and delays. More than 1600 flights were cancelled across the US. The massive disruption has continued to have a ripple effect on air traffic on Monday.

LaGuardia Airport in New York has asked travellers to check with their airline before arriving at the airport. The official Twitter handle of the airport has said that there is heavy rain and fog.

17 Jul 2023, 3:43 PM (IST)
US West and South battle extreme heat wave as deadly flash floods persist in Northeast

17 Jul 2023, 2:04 PM (IST)
Heatwave in the US

In the US, large part of territory home to more than 80 million people is under heat warning or advisories from Sunday. Record-breaking temperatures continue to bake states in the west and south.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of "a widespread and oppressive heat wave" in parts of the Southwest, western Gulf Coast and southern Florida.

In Arizona, the state capital Phoenix recorded its 17th straight day above 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), as temperatures hit 113F (45C) on Sunday afternoon.

17 Jul 2023, 1:57 PM (IST)
Thousands evacuated in China, Vietnam as Typhoon Talim approaches

Authorities in southern China and Vietnam are evacuating tens of thousands of people as Typhoon Talim approaches. Dozens of flights have been cancelled. China Meteorological Administration has issued orange alert. It is the second highest warning in a four-tier colour-coded system. The agency has said that the storm is expected to increase in intensity and become a severe typhoon.

17 Jul 2023, 1:46 PM (IST)
Firefighters battle blaze in Spain

Firefighters in Spain were fighting a wildfire and the opeartion involved evacuation of at least 4000 people on the island of La Palma. The fire started in early hours of Saturday in  El Pinar de Puntagorda. It is a wooded area in the north of the island. 

“Difficult, it was a bit difficult because of the shifting wind and the heat of the last days but we are holding on,” Jose Fernandez, 46, a firefighter, told Reuters on Sunday
 

17 Jul 2023, 1:09 PM (IST)
Temperature hits 52.2 degrees Celsius in China

A remote town in China has recorded a temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius, according to state media. This has set a record for the country which was battling  minus 50 degrees Celsius just six months ago. The temperture at Sanbao was 52.2 degrees  (126 Fahrenheit) on Sunday (July 16). The town is located in Xinjiang region.