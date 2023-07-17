Global weather updates | 52.2 Celsius temperature recorded in China
Global weather updates: It's a bit tricky to live in a world shaken by storms, typhoons, wildfires and more. With climate change being the constant hanging sword above all of us, it is only right to be informed about weather situation, and emergencies, around the world. WION hopes our readers remain safe from the elements, and bring you latest global weather news that matters.
Italy and southern Europe is currently experiencing heatwave and meteorologists have warned that temperatures will hit record highs soon. For several days, Spain, Italy and Greece have been experiencing scorching temperatures.
Weather continues to affect commercial aviation in the US. Thunderstorms and unfavourable weather conditions led to flight cancellations and delays. More than 1600 flights were cancelled across the US. The massive disruption has continued to have a ripple effect on air traffic on Monday.
LaGuardia Airport in New York has asked travellers to check with their airline before arriving at the airport. The official Twitter handle of the airport has said that there is heavy rain and fog.
US West and South battle extreme heat wave as deadly flash floods persist in Northeast
In the US, large part of territory home to more than 80 million people is under heat warning or advisories from Sunday. Record-breaking temperatures continue to bake states in the west and south.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of "a widespread and oppressive heat wave" in parts of the Southwest, western Gulf Coast and southern Florida.
In Arizona, the state capital Phoenix recorded its 17th straight day above 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), as temperatures hit 113F (45C) on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities in southern China and Vietnam are evacuating tens of thousands of people as Typhoon Talim approaches. Dozens of flights have been cancelled. China Meteorological Administration has issued orange alert. It is the second highest warning in a four-tier colour-coded system. The agency has said that the storm is expected to increase in intensity and become a severe typhoon.
Firefighters in Spain were fighting a wildfire and the opeartion involved evacuation of at least 4000 people on the island of La Palma. The fire started in early hours of Saturday in El Pinar de Puntagorda. It is a wooded area in the north of the island.
“Difficult, it was a bit difficult because of the shifting wind and the heat of the last days but we are holding on,” Jose Fernandez, 46, a firefighter, told Reuters on Sunday
A remote town in China has recorded a temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius, according to state media. This has set a record for the country which was battling minus 50 degrees Celsius just six months ago. The temperture at Sanbao was 52.2 degrees (126 Fahrenheit) on Sunday (July 16). The town is located in Xinjiang region.