Global weather updates |  52.2 Celsius temperature recorded in China

Weather continues to affect commercial aviation in the US. Thunderstorms and unfavourable weather conditions led to flight cancellations and delays. More than 1600 flights were cancelled across the US. The massive disruption has continued to have a ripple effect on air traffic on Monday.

LaGuardia Airport in New York has asked travellers to check with their airline before arriving at the airport. The official Twitter handle of the airport has said that there is heavy rain and fog.