Global news LIVE updates | 29 migrants drown off Tunisian coast after vessels capsize

The Tunisian coast guard said that they have recovered the bodies of 29 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries, on Sunday after three vessels capsized, reported AFP. They also said they "rescued 11 illegal migrants of various African nationalities after their boats sank" off the central-eastern coast, in three separate incidents.

According to the Tunisian coast guard, migrants from sub-Saharan Africa died after their boats sank off the coast of Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. In the past four days or so, the coast guard said that they have stopped about 80 boats heading for Italy.