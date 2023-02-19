Global news Live | Israeli strike in Damscus kills 15, North Korea confirms launching ICBM
Russian-installed head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, has claimed there has been an "improvement of Russian positions" around the embattled Bakhmut city, reports CNN.
Pushilin repeated the Wagner mercenary group's claim that it has taken control of Paraskoviivka, a village on the north end of the city, for Russia.
“In the vicinity of Artemovsk (the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut) there is already information about the improvement of positions — Paraskoviivka has been liberated, which makes it possible to get closer to blocking the remainder of the road to Chasiv Yar," Pushilin said on his website Saturday.
North Korea has confirmed that it tested the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on aturday in a “surprise launching drill”, saying that it is proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force’s consistent efforts to turn its capacity of “fatal nuclear counterattack” against hostile forces.
Helicopter-borne US troops working with Syrian Kurdish-led forces on Saturday captured an Islamic State provincial official in Syria, the US military said.
The IS official, identified as Batar, was “involved in planning attacks on… detention centers and manufacturing improvised explosive devices,” the US military’s Central Command said.
Neither civilians nor US forces were killed or injured in the operation carried out with the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), it added.
An Israeli strike killed 15 people and destroyed a residential building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, AFP reported.