Global news Live | Israeli strike in Damscus kills 15, North Korea confirms launching ICBM

WION Web Team
Washington Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

This picture taken on February 18, 2023 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 19, 2023 shows test-firing of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "Hwasong-15", at Pyongyang International Airport. Photograph:(AFP)

19 Feb 2023, 10:21 AM (IST)
Russian-installed leader claims Moscow making progress around Bakhmut

Russian-installed head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, has claimed there has been an "improvement of Russian positions" around the embattled Bakhmut city, reports CNN.

Pushilin repeated the Wagner mercenary group's claim that it has taken control of Paraskoviivka, a village on the north end of the city, for Russia.

“In the vicinity of Artemovsk (the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut) there is already information about the improvement of positions — Paraskoviivka has been liberated, which makes it possible to get closer to blocking the remainder of the road to Chasiv Yar," Pushilin said on his website Saturday.
19 Feb 2023, 10:05 AM (IST)
North Korea confirms testing of ICBM

North Korea has confirmed that it tested the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on aturday in a “surprise launching drill”, saying that it is proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force’s consistent efforts to turn its capacity of “fatal nuclear counterattack” against hostile forces.

19 Feb 2023, 10:05 AM (IST)
Islamic State leader captured in Syria raid, says US

Helicopter-borne US troops working with Syrian Kurdish-led forces on Saturday captured an Islamic State provincial official in Syria, the US military said.

The IS official, identified as Batar, was “involved in planning attacks on… detention centers and manufacturing improvised explosive devices,” the US military’s Central Command said.

Neither civilians nor US forces were killed or injured in the operation carried out with the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), it added.

19 Feb 2023, 10:04 AM (IST)
Israeli strike on Syrian capital Damascus kills 15

An Israeli strike killed 15 people and destroyed a residential building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, AFP reported.

Read full story here