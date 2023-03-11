Global news live | 2 dead, nearly 10,000 under evacuation orders as California floods intensify
Tokyo residents offer prayers and observe a minute of silence on the anniversary of the deadly tsunami that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The 9.0-magnitude quake -- the fourth strongest in Earth's recorded history -- devastated northeastern Japan 12 years ago. The undersea quake unleashed a tsunami that left around 18,500 people dead or missing and overwhelmed cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, leading to the worst nuclear catastrophe since Chernobyl.
At least two people have died as the result of the ongoing storms inundating California, and nearly 10,000 residents are under evacuation orders, CNN reported quoting officials.
The powerful storms have delivered heavy rainfall across the central and northern parts of the state, prompting the Weather Prediction Center to issue a Level 4 warning of excessive rainfall in the area.
China's third-term President Xi Jinping on Saturday, during the ongoing annual meeting of China's parliament, appointed his close ally and confidant Li Qiang to the post of premier. The role, as per Reuters, is charged with managing the nation's economy. 63-year-old Li Qiang is a close ally of the ‘supreme leader’ Xi Jinping and even served as his chief of staff between 2004 and 2007.