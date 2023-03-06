Global news live | 12 civilians killed by jihadists in Burkina Faso
Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday (March 6) that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Mariuopol, a city in southern Ukraine. His visit has come about a year after Russian forces besieged the city, levelling it to the ground.
Shoigu's visit came amid attacks by Russian forces closing in on Bakhmut, the city in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian and Russian forces are battling hard for control of the city.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday (March 6) addressed the reports of the suspected poisoning of schoolgirls in Tehran and called the incidents an “unforgivable” crime. This was the first time he had acknowledged the matter since the poisoning allegedly began late last year and has since affected hundreds.
At least 12 civilians were killed Thursday in an attack by suspected jihadists in northern Burkina Faso, AFP reported on Monday citing local sources.
"A group of terrorists" attacked the village of Aorema, some 10 kilometres from Ouahigouya, capital of the northern region, local residents told AFP on Thursday.
"The attackers opened fire on a group of young people sitting in a kiosk (informal restaurant, editor's note). Seven young people died on the spot and three people died in their homes, hit by stray bullets. Two other people were shot and later died from their injuries," said one of them.