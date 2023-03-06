Global news live | 12 civilians killed by jihadists in Burkina Faso

At least 12 civilians were killed Thursday in an attack by suspected jihadists in northern Burkina Faso, AFP reported on Monday citing local sources.

"A group of terrorists" attacked the village of Aorema, some 10 kilometres from Ouahigouya, capital of the northern region, local residents told AFP on Thursday.

"The attackers opened fire on a group of young people sitting in a kiosk (informal restaurant, editor's note). Seven young people died on the spot and three people died in their homes, hit by stray bullets. Two other people were shot and later died from their injuries," said one of them.