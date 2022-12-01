Global layoffs LIVE updates: CNN, H&M and DoorDash announce job cuts
The global market has been experiencing a flurry of layoffs as major companies have decided to cut their work force following dips in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia crisis. After the long list of tech companies, DoorDash, H&M and CNN also announced job cuts in the near future.
H&M has decided to sack 1,500 employees globally as part of cross cutting measures. “The cost and efficiency programme that we have initiated involves reviewing our organisation and we are very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this,” H&M CEO Helena Helmersson was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.
Warner Bros Discovery-owned CNN's top boss Chris Licht sent an all-staff memo about the upcoming layoffs. Licht said that a limited number of people will lose their job due to the upcoming process. "I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain," Licht wrote. "And we have resources to support you."