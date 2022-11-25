Global Economy LIVE | Tokyo CPI rises at fastest pace in 40 years
Department store in Tokyo
Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose at their fastest annual pace in 40 years in November. They exceeded the central bank's two per cent target for a sixth straight month, signalling broadening inflationary pressure. The Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes fuel, was 3.6 per cent higher in November than a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Benchmark Brent oil edged lower on Thursday while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude held steady. It is near two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. Brent crude futures were down 29 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $85.12 a barrel by 15.15 p.m. ET (2015 GMT), while U.S. WTI crude futures rose two cents, to $77.96.
Indian stocks opened marginally lower on Friday, after the benchmarks closed at record highs in the previous session, with investors digesting conflicting signals from global central banks on the interest rate environment. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex opened down 0.18 per cent to 62,164.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.14 per cent to 18,459.00.