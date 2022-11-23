Global Economy LIVE | S&P hits a two-month high as retail and energy shares lift
The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since September 12
Story highlights
Follow for LIVE updates from the world of economy and global markets
HP on Tuesday said it expects to cut up to 6,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2025, which amounts to 12 per cent of its global workforce. Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers said the company was not optimistic about the next financial year.
"Many of the recent challenges we have seen in FY'22 will likely continue into FY'23," she said.
New Zealand's central bank, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday announced a 75 per cent rate hike. Experts said it was the biggest ever rate hike in the history of the country with the central bank looking to rein in high inflation by taking a hawkish monetary tightening path.
USA's premier stock index S&P 500 on Tuesday touched a two-month high, closing the day by climbing 53.64 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 4,003.58. 19 stocks in the index hit 52-week highs, creating a new record.