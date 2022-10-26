Global Economy LIVE | Poll suggests global economy approaching a recession

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building in London Photograph: Reuters
Follow for all the latest updates from the world of economy and recession
Oct 26, 2022, 07:31 AM (IST)
A Reuters poll says that the global economy is approaching a recession. The economists polled by Reuters cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
Most major economies that are already in a recession or heading into one are starting with relatively low unemployment compared with previous downturns. The latest poll expects the smallest gap between growth rates and joblessness in at least four decades.
Oct 26, 2022, 07:29 AM (IST)
Mobileye Global Inc, the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp, has raised $861 million in an initial public offering (IPO).
Mobileye said in a press release it has priced 41 million shares at $21 per share. It was earlier eyeing the IPO to be priced at between $18 and $20 per share.
The IPO values Mobileye at $16.7 billion, a far cry from the $50 billion valuation that Intel was initially hoping to achieve.
Oct 26, 2022, 07:27 AM (IST)
Australia's ELMO Software has agreed to a near-A$500 million ($319 million) takeover bid from Los Angeles-based K1 Investment Management.
The US group has offered A$4.85 per share in cash for the cloud-based software solutions business that operates in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
The offer is a 100.4 per cent premium to the closing share price on October 12. This was a day before ELMO announced it had received approaches expressing interest in a takeover.
Oct 26, 2022, 07:24 AM (IST)
Telefonica Brasil's third-quarter net profit is up 9.3 per centcompared to the same quarter last year. Gains are in part due to strong revenue growth in its mobile unit.
The company's net income totaled 1.436 billion reais ($270.15 million) during the July through September period, according to a filing with the Brazilian stock exchange.