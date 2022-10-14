Global economy LIVE | Japanese Yen nears 32-year lows once again

A man walks past in front of an electric monitor displaying the Japanese Nikkei share average in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2022 Photograph: Reuters
Oct 14, 2022, 08:24 AM (IST)
The Japanese yen was trading near a 32-year low against the US dollar on Friday, with the slide driven by red hot US inflation data. The dollar was trading at around 147.3 to the yen, not far off from the 32-year peak of 147.665 it hit in the previous session.
The yen's fall to such levels was last seen in 1990.
Oct 14, 2022, 07:52 AM (IST)
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday that the government is ready to take "appropriate action" against excessive currency volatility in the wake of the yen's fall to 32-year lows driven by red hot US inflation data.
"We cannot tolerate excessive volatility driven by speculative moves. We're watching market developments with a strong sense of urgency," Suzuki said in a news conference after attending the G20 finance leaders' meeting in Washington.
Oct 14, 2022, 07:46 AM (IST)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) shares saw a jump of over four per cent on Friday morning after the Taiwanese chipmaker announced a forecast-beating third-quarter profit.
TSMC is a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker. It posted on Thursday an 80 per cent year-on-year surge in profit for the July-September period of 2022, the strongest growth in two years.
Oct 14, 2022, 07:41 AM (IST)
Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Friday as US crude and gasoline inventories jumped. Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2 per cent to $94.42 per barrel by 0034 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.2 per cent, cents at $88.90 per barrel.
Oct 14, 2022, 07:39 AM (IST)
Reports in UK media suggest that Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering another tax policy U-turn. Truss is reportedly considering reversal of more of the controversial "mini-budget".
Oct 14, 2022, 07:37 AM (IST)
The United States is currently reviewing the consequences of an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production with regards to relations with Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
Washington had objected to the decision taken last week at the meet. Saudi Arabia said that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. Officials from both countries are expected to discuss the situation shortly.