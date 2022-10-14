Global economy LIVE | Japanese Yen nears 32-year lows once again

The Japanese yen was trading near a 32-year low against the US dollar on Friday, with the slide driven by red hot US inflation data. The dollar was trading at around 147.3 to the yen, not far off from the 32-year peak of 147.665 it hit in the previous session.

The yen's fall to such levels was last seen in 1990. On Thursday, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that the Japanese government stood ready to take "appropriate action" against the currency's recent volatility.