Global Economy LIVE | Oil prices fall amid extensive Covid curbs in China

Covid curbs in China have led to a fall in demand Photograph: Reuters
Nov 01, 2022, 08:32 AM (IST)
Asian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday despite mild losses from Wall Street overnight. Investors have turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week to understand what comes next.
The central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, but investors will look for any signals the Fed may be considering a deceleration in interest rate hikes in the future.
Nov 01, 2022, 07:39 AM (IST)
Oil prices moved lower on Tuesday, extending losses one per cent from the previous session. Even more extensive COVID-19 curbs in China have increased fears of slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.
Brent crude for January delivery was down four cents at $92.77 a barrel at 0112 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down one per cent.
Nov 01, 2022, 07:37 AM (IST)
Gold prices were flat on Tuesday following their lowest levels in more than one week. Meanwhile, the dollar held firm ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting where the central bank is likely to deliver another oversized interest rate hike.
Nov 01, 2022, 07:34 AM (IST)
Pfizer is likely to show a fall in quarterly revenue in its results on Tuesday at 10 am EDT.
The New York City-based company is expected to report a 12.7 per cent decrease in revenue to $21.044 billion from $24.09 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 13 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.