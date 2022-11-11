Global Economy LIVE | Wall Street sees a roaring high, Dow up 1,200 points

FILE PHOTO: US Dollar banknotes Photograph: Reuters
Nov 11, 2022, 07:52 AM (IST)
Wall Street had its best day on Thursday in more than two years following a report that showed inflation in the United States eased last month, surpassing expectations.
The S&P 500 surged 5.5 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points. Nasdaq composite soared 7.4 per cent higher.
Nov 11, 2022, 07:25 AM (IST)
The dollar was down on Friday after US inflation data came in cooler than expected. This has raised market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases.
Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7 per cent year-on-year in October, the smallest gain since January and below forecasts of an eight per cent increase.
Nov 11, 2022, 07:22 AM (IST)
To control soaring wheat prices in India, the government could take up price-cooling measures such as the release of state reserves into the open market and axing the 40 per cent tax on imports, reports suggested.
The government has been trying to rein in food inflation, but its efforts have been complicated by wheat prices that have climbed to record highs.
Nov 11, 2022, 07:21 AM (IST)
Japan will invest up to 70 billion yen ($500 million) in a new semiconductor company led by various tech firms, including Sony Group Corp and NEC Corp. The country has been trying to re-establish itself as a lead maker of advanced chips.
"Semiconductors are going to be a critical component for the development of new leading-edge technologies such as AI, digital industries and in healthcare," Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a news briefing.