Global Economy LIVE | Hunt planning $67.82bn of tax rises and spending cuts

Hunt and Sunak are trying to find ways to cut spending and increase revenue Photograph: Reuters
After Twitter, Facebook parent company Meta is also planning to layoff people in bulk starting as early as Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported. Meanwhile, UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt is planning huge tax rises and spending cuts to the tune of $67.82 billion. Follow for all updates from the world of economy and markets.
Nov 07, 2022, 09:27 AM (IST)
Customs data showed Monday athat China's exports in October dropped 0.3 per cent from a year earlier, while imports shrank 0.7 per cent, both missing expectations. A Reuters poll had earlier said that exports will increase 4.3 per cent after a 5.7 per cent rise in September due to softening external demand.
Imports were expected to have ticked up just 0.1 per cent, slowing from 0.3 per cent growth in September due to a weak domestic consumption and a property sector slump.
Nov 07, 2022, 08:38 AM (IST)
UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt is reportedly planning outline up to 60 billion pounds ($67.82 billion) of tax rises and spending cuts, including at least 35 billion pounds ($39.56 billion) in cuts on November 17, the Guardian reported on Sunday.
Citing a Whitehall source, the newspaper said the figures are just estimates and likely to change. However, Hunt had told staff he was looking for at least 50-60 billion pounds' worth of measures in his autumn statement.
Nov 07, 2022, 08:35 AM (IST)
Apple informed late Sunday evening that Covid restrictions at the iPhone factory in China operated by Foxconn have "temporarily impacted production" and the company expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models.
Nov 07, 2022, 08:34 AM (IST)
As per a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Facebook's parent company Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week. Reuters reports that the layoffs will affect thousands of employees and the announcement will likely come as early as Wednesday.
Nov 07, 2022, 08:33 AM (IST)
SoftBank Group Corp is gearing up for a further fall in tech stocks when it reports second-quarter earnings on Friday. It has already seen two brutal quarters that have shaken Masayoshi Son's tech conglomerate.
The Vision Fund investing arm booked $50 billion in losses in the six months to end-June as valuations slid. Founder and Chief Executive Son has cut headcount and is refocussing the second fund on managing its existing portfolio.