Global Economy LIVE | Hunt planning $67.82bn of tax rises and spending cuts

Customs data showed Monday athat China's exports in October dropped 0.3 per cent from a year earlier, while imports shrank 0.7 per cent, both missing expectations. A Reuters poll had earlier said that exports will increase 4.3 per cent after a 5.7 per cent rise in September due to softening external demand.

Imports were expected to have ticked up just 0.1 per cent, slowing from 0.3 per cent growth in September due to a weak domestic consumption and a property sector slump.