Global Economy Live | Global stocks fall amid China's zero-Covid protests, S&P slashes India growth forecast for FY2023 to 7%
Follow for updates from the world of economy and global markets.
Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $76.73 a barrel.
India's economic growth forecast has been lowered by 30 basis points to seven per cent by S&P Global Ratings. This is down from the 7.3 per cent estimated previously in September. The ratings agency has also revised India's estimates for FY24 lowering them by 50 basis points to six per cent.
Over the weekend Chinese people took to the streets in protest of the country’s strict zero-Covid policy. Thousands of people were seen demonstrating against the COVID-19 induced lockdowns and restrictions in China’s capital Beijing and the country’s financial hub Shanghai.
This led to a sharp decline in global stocks, on Monday with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng China Enterprises index dropping over 4.0 per cent at one point but ending with a 1.6 per cent loss.
China’s CSI 300 index for Shanghai and Shenzhen listed shares declined to almost three per cent before closing with a loss of just over one per cent.
Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1.5 per cent lower and Nasdaq Composite lost at least 1.6 per cent, marking the largest losses since earlier this month during the mid-term elections.