Global Economy LIVE | FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors
The logo of FTX
Story highlights
Follow for updates from the world of economy and global markets
Follow for updates from the world of economy and global markets
Gold was lower on Monday pressured by a hike in the dollar while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,744.38 per ounce by 0217 GMT. US gold futures shed 0.5 per cent to $1,746.30.
Bullion fell 1.2 per cent in the week ending November 18, its worst since the one ending October 14, despite scaling a peak since mid-August on November 15.
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has said that it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, as per a court filing from Saturday. The creditors haven't been named.
FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on November 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups. An estimated one million customers and other investors have been affected and face billions of dollars in total losses.
Asian share markets and oil prices slipped were down on Monday as investors showed concern over the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China, with resulting risk aversion benefiting bonds and the dollar. Chinese blue chips fell 1.5 per cent in early trade, dragging MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1 per cent and South Korea lost 1.1 per cent.
Oil prices hovered near two-month lows on Monday following a dip in supply fears. Concerns over China's fuel demand and rising interest rates weighed on prices. Brent crude futures for January had slipped 28 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $87.34 a barrel by 0103 GMT after settling at their lowest since September 27.