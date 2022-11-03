Global Economy LIVE | Dollar gains, Asian shares slip after Fed flags higher rates for longer

Dollar gained after Fed announcement Photograph: Reuters
Nov 03, 2022, 08:28 AM (IST)
Asian share markets saw a dip on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates again making it the fourth straight increase of 0.75 per cent in a bid to combat inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.9 per cent, with South Korea down 1.5 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, but futures were trading around 350 points below Wednesday's cash close.
Nov 03, 2022, 08:23 AM (IST)
The dollar was in a great position on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled US rates would likely rise further than expected. The dollar hit a week-high of $0.9810 per euro in early Asia trade and is eying its best week in more than a month. The Fed raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points to 3.75-4 per cent as was being widely expected.
Nov 03, 2022, 07:50 AM (IST)
eBay Inc's quarterly results beat Wall Street targets on Wednesday. Inflation has led shoppers to pick up refurbished goods and the ecommerce platform reaped the benefits of expanding its luxury offerings.
However, the company's forecast for the holiday-quarter revenue is still slightly below estimates. Its shares drove up nearly eight per cent in extended trading.
"As consumers in our major markets face persistent inflation, higher interest rates and rising home energy costs, they are increasingly turning to eBay for better value," eBay Chief Executive Jamie Iannone told analysts.
Nov 03, 2022, 07:47 AM (IST)
Qualcomm Inc's forecast for holiday-quarter revenue fell about two billion dollars short of market estimates. The chipmaker has been struggling with a slump in sales to smartphone customers, sending its shares down seven per cent in after-hours trading.
The company also projected a lower-than-expected profit for the quarter and is expecting a low double-digit percentage decline in handset volumes this year, compared with its prior forecast of a mid-single-digit percentage drop.
Nov 03, 2022, 07:45 AM (IST)
Robinhood Inc posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday that was much smaller than what experts were expecting. The brokerage's margin trading business benefited from rising interest rates, while increased volatility in the markets helped its equity and options segments.
Net interest revenue doubled to $128 million for the third quarter as annual margin interest rates jumped to 5.75 per cent for Robinhood Gold customers and 9.75 per cent for non-Gold customers.