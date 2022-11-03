Global Economy LIVE | Dollar gains, Asian shares slip after Fed flags higher rates for longer

Asian share markets saw a dip on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates again making it the fourth straight increase of 0.75 per cent in a bid to combat inflation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.9 per cent, with South Korea down 1.5 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday, but futures were trading around 350 points below Wednesday's cash close.