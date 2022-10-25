Global Economy LIVE | Dollar eases, sterling gains stronghold as Sunak set to become UK PM

The US dollar eased against peers on Tuesday amid signs Federal Reserve rate hikes are already putting the brakes on the world's biggest economy. Risk sentiment improved with Rishi Sunak about to become Britain's prime minister.

Sterling edged toward this month's highs, while the euro threatened to hit $0.99 for the first time since October 6 ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting.

The yen held firm on the stronger side of 149 per dollar.