Global Economy LIVE | Dollar eases, sterling gains stronghold as Sunak set to become UK PM

FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen and US dollar Photograph: Reuters
Oct 25, 2022, 09:19 AM (IST)
Rupee fell slightly in its Tuesday opening. It was at 82.69 against the US dollar Tuesday, vs Friday’s close of 82.67.
Oct 25, 2022, 08:38 AM (IST)
Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks rose Tuesday following the previous day's rout after Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power in China. Other Asian markets also extended gains on hopes the Federal Reserve will slow down its pace of rate hikes.
Oct 25, 2022, 08:11 AM (IST)
The US dollar eased against peers on Tuesday amid signs Federal Reserve rate hikes are already putting the brakes on the world's biggest economy. Risk sentiment improved with Rishi Sunak about to become Britain's prime minister.
Sterling edged toward this month's highs, while the euro threatened to hit $0.99 for the first time since October 6 ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting.
The yen held firm on the stronger side of 149 per dollar.
Oct 25, 2022, 08:08 AM (IST)
Logitech International reported a huge drop in quarterly sales and profit on Tuesday. Tough comparisons, a strong dollar and fragile consumer confidence have hit the company even as economies slow down around the world.
The maker of keyboards, mice and headsets posted a 12 per cent decline in sales at $1.15 billion in the three months ended September 30. In constant currencies, which removes the impact of exchange rate swings, sales was down seven per cent.
Oct 25, 2022, 08:03 AM (IST)
Oil prices moved upwards on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous session's losses. The US dollar eased, while weaker US business activity data lowered expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 12 cents to $93.38 per barrel by 0008 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 22 cents to $84.80 per barrel.