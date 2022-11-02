Global Economy LIVE | Dollar dips ahead of Federal Reserve rate decision

Dollar dips Photograph: Reuters
Follow for updates from the world of economy and markets
Nov 02, 2022, 07:54 AM (IST)
Shares in Sony Group Corp rose by nine per cent Wednesday morning after the company hiked its full-year profit forecast in contrast to lacklustre projections by many peers.
Sony reported that it produced more than 6.5 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) units during the second quarter ahead of the year-end shopping season, signalling that supply chain snarls that have hampered the games business are easing.
Nov 02, 2022, 07:51 AM (IST)
The US dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday. Traders are waiting for the Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path.
The yen outperformed, seeing a sudden burst of strength mid-morning Japan time, with traders on alert for possible intervention around the Fed meeting.
Nov 02, 2022, 07:49 AM (IST)
Asian shares weren't as steady amidst cautious trading on Wednesday. The dollar meanwhile sagged as investors braced for the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the day. People will be looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2 per cent lower in early trade, as a drop in Chinese bluechips and Hong Kong shares offset an uptick in South Korea and Australia.