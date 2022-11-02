Live Now

Global Economy LIVE | Dollar dips ahead of Federal Reserve rate decision

New Delhi Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 07:55 AM(IST) Edited By: Wion Web Desk

Dollar dips Photograph: Reuters

Follow Us

highlights

Follow for updates from the world of economy and markets

Nov 02, 2022, 07:54 AM (IST)

Sony shares jump 9%

Shares in Sony Group Corp rose by nine per cent Wednesday morning after the company hiked its full-year profit forecast in contrast to lacklustre projections by many peers.

Sony reported that it produced more than 6.5 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) units during the second quarter ahead of the year-end shopping season, signalling that supply chain snarls that have hampered the games business are easing.

Nov 02, 2022, 07:51 AM (IST)

Dollar sags ahead of Fed decision

The US dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday. Traders are waiting for the Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path.

The yen outperformed, seeing a sudden burst of strength mid-morning Japan time, with traders on alert for possible intervention around the Fed meeting.

Nov 02, 2022, 07:49 AM (IST)

Asian shares waver, dollar dips

Asian shares weren't as steady amidst cautious trading on Wednesday. The dollar meanwhile sagged as investors braced for the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the day. People will be looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2 per cent lower in early trade, as a drop in Chinese bluechips and Hong Kong shares offset an uptick in South Korea and Australia.



Read in App