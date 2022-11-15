Global Economy LIVE | Amazon planning to lay off 10,000 employees

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France Photograph: Reuters
Nov 15, 2022, 12:22 PM (IST)
Amazon will reportedly lay off thousands of employees and implement cost-cutting measures following unprofitable last few quarters. The company could fire as many as 10,000 employees starting as soon as this week. This will be the biggest layoff in the history of Amazon. Amazon employs over 1.6 million people globally.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has already cautioned employees in some unprofitable units to look for other opportunities within the company.
Nov 15, 2022, 11:19 AM (IST)
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to opt for a 35 basis points (bps) rate hike at its policy meeting in December, after three consecutive 50 bps increases following an ease in inflation in October which is likely to dip further, analysts said. The RBI has already raised rates by 190 bps since May, to 5.90 per cent, as it battles to reign in inflation that has stayed above its two per cent-six per cent tolerance band for ten straight months now. Its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will next meet on December 7.
Nov 15, 2022, 10:46 AM (IST)
Oil prices slid on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked fears of lower fuel consumption from the world's top crude oil importer. Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $92.87 a barrel by 0416 GMT after settling down three per cent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.37 a barrel, down 50 cents, or 0.6 per cent, after tumbling 3.5 per cent in the previous session.
Nov 15, 2022, 10:44 AM (IST)
Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in a year in the third quarter. This has led to further fears about the outlook as global recession risks, a weak yen and higher import costs took a toll on household consumption and businesses. Gross domestic product fell an annualised 1.2 per cent in July-September, official data showed, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 1.1 per cent expansion and a revised 4.6 per cent rise in the second quarter.
Nov 15, 2022, 10:43 AM (IST)
China's factory output grew more slowly than expected and retail sales unexpectedly dropped in October. The world's second-largest economy is reportedly losing momentum as it struggles with severe COVID-19 curbs and a property downturn.
Property investment also fell at its fastest pace in 32 months, pointing to further weakness in a sector that accounts for a quarter of the economy.