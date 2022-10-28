Global Economy LIVE | Apple, Pinterest beat quarterly revenue estimates

The euro was below parity on Friday as investors eyed a potential slowdown in future rate hikes by the European Central Bank. Meanwhile, the yen was on track for its best week in over two months ahead of a key central bank policy decision.

The euro was last 0.05 per cent lower at $0.9960, following a more than 1 per cent slide overnight, after the ECB raised rates by 75 basis points, as expected, but took a more dovish tone on its rate outlook.