Global Economy LIVE | Apple, Pinterest beat quarterly revenue estimates

Apple and Pinterest logos Photograph: Reuters
Stay with us for all the latest updates from the world of economy and the global markets
Oct 28, 2022, 08:44 AM (IST)
The euro was below parity on Friday as investors eyed a potential slowdown in future rate hikes by the European Central Bank. Meanwhile, the yen was on track for its best week in over two months ahead of a key central bank policy decision.
The euro was last 0.05 per cent lower at $0.9960, following a more than 1 per cent slide overnight, after the ECB raised rates by 75 basis points, as expected, but took a more dovish tone on its rate outlook.
Oct 28, 2022, 08:42 AM (IST)
Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday due to a stronger dollar. But they are likely to gain again on concerns about supply tightening with Europe's pending cut-off of imports from Russia.
Brent crude futures came off 42 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $96.54 a barrel at 0043 GMT, after rising 1.3 per cent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 56 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $88.52 a barrel, paring about half the gains from the previous session.
Oct 28, 2022, 08:04 AM (IST)
Ukrainian central bank said on Thursday that the country's economy will shrink by almost 32 per cent this year and annual inflation will accelerate to 30 per cent, largely due to the damage done by Russia's invasion.
Assuming security risks decline and demand picks up, gross domestic product will grow by around 4 per cent to 5 per cent per year in 2023 and 2024, the bank said in a quarterly inflation report.
Oct 28, 2022, 07:54 AM (IST)
Chipmaker Intel Corp on Thursday cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast. It also warned that it might have to lay off staff as well. However, a stronger-than-expected performance at its personal computers segment helped send shares higher.
Intel shares jumped over 5 per cent in after-hours trade. They have slumped roughly 47 per cent so far this year, underperforming both the S&P 500 index and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index.
Oct 28, 2022, 07:47 AM (IST)
Pinterest beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, sending the image-sharing platform's shares 15 per cent higher in after-hours trading. The social media sector has been pretty downbeat otherwise.
A decline in advertising budgets because of decades-high inflation has roiled earnings of online players from Alphabet Inc to Meta Platforms Inc and Snap Inc.
Oct 28, 2022, 07:46 AM (IST)
Apple on Thursday reported revenue and profit high above the Wall Street targets. The tech sector has been battered by spending cutbacks due to inflation and Apple's revenue report is a good sign.
The forecast for the holiday quarter was more grim. While not providing specific numbers, Apple said revenue growth would fall below 8 per cent in the December quarter but did not go as far as Amazon.com, whose dire holiday outlook sent its shares down 14 per cent.