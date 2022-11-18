Global Economy LIVE | Japan inflation hit a 40-year high of 3.6% in October
Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16 per cent this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night. Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were all forecast to reach record levels, the institute said.
The dollar was headed for its best week in a month on Friday. This comes as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and stronger-than-expected retail sales data have put the brakes on a pullback that was triggered by signs of softening inflation. It was helped overnight, too, by a 0.4 per cent fall in sterling after Britain's budget for tax rises and spending cuts disappointed investors.
Oil prices rose on Friday as the dollar slipped but were headed for hefty weekly losses. Expectations are there will be no let-up in sharp US interest rate hikes and the prospect of weaker demand from top oil importer China amid rising COVID-19 cases. Brent crude futures clawed back 67 cents, up 0.8 per cent to $90.45 a barrel at 0130 GMT, but were not far off a four-week low of $89.53 hit in the previous session.
Amazon said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and amid adjustments.
Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6 per cent year-on-year in October, the government said Friday. This is the highest level in four decades largely due to rising energy costs and a weak yen. The data excludes volatile fresh food prices. It was slightly higher than analyst expectations of 3.5 per cent in a Bloomberg survey.