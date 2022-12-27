Global cold wave LIVE updates: Snowstorms in US, Canada, extreme cold waves in India, sinking temperatures in UK, Europe brings world to a standstill
Winters this year have been wreaking havoc around the world with extreme cold and snowstorms. Millions of people around the world are facing extreme weather conditions and the consequences that they come with, like cancelling of flights, highway blockades, and almost zero travel at a time when people go to their homes ahead of the holiday season.
Howling winds, heavy snow and frigid air which can turn boiling water into ice instantly have hit most of the nations like the USA, India, Japan and parts of Europe, including parts of the world which are normally temperate. But why the world is freezing? It is due to a phenomenon called La Nina, which is almost the opposite of the warming phenomenon of the El Nino effect.
What is La Nina?
La Nina is an oceanic phenomenon that influences the atmosphere around us by opposing El Nino. When warm winds blow, the surface of a body of water warms. The El Nino effect causes trade winds to blow east, pushing warm water off the surface of the Pacific Ocean towards America's west coast. As a result of heat evaporating into the atmosphere, temperatures rise in regions near the equator. Cooler water from the depths naturally begins to rise.
The northern part of India is experiencing extreme cold weather conditions with the onset of the holiday season. The temperature in states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and the capital city of New Delhi has plummeted, forcing the Met department to issue a caution. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Delhi could drop to four degrees celsius in the next 48 hours.
Severe cold reported at most places over Punjab; Cold day at most places with isolated severe cold day reported over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; cold day to severe cold day at isolated places over northwest Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh.
On Christmas, Delhi shivered as the minimum temperature plunged to 5.3 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal. In Rajasthan, the temperature dropped to 0.5 degree celsius in Sikar.
Amid the growing cost of living in the United Kingdom, people are turning to "warm banks" as they are struggling to heat their homes by the record-low temperatures.
"Warm banks" are providing a safe haven for those who cannot afford the exorbitant cost of home heating when the weather turns cold, just as community food banks have been established to accept donations and distribute emergency supplies to low-income families.
According to the official website of the Warm Welcome Campaign, there are more than 3,000 such banks at present. An online map on the website shows the widespread need for warm banks this winter. They also add that these banks will be free to enter and will provide basic refreshments such as tea or coffee.
Many parts of USA received record snow after the winter cyclone that hit different states, including New York, which saw heavy snowfall that even stranded emergency vehicles. Some of the places has never received this much snow ever until the winter storm hit them this winter. Here are some places with record snowfall after the winter storm:
Buffalo: 49.2 inches in three days
Watertown: 41.1 inches in three days
Sault Ste. Marie: 10.9 inches in one day
Grand Rapids: 10.5 inches in one day
Copenhagen village: 30.1 inches in three days