Global cold wave LIVE updates: Snowstorms in US, Canada, extreme cold waves in India, sinking temperatures in UK, Europe brings world to a standstill

Amid the growing cost of living in the United Kingdom, people are turning to "warm banks" as they are struggling to heat their homes by the record-low temperatures.

"Warm banks" are providing a safe haven for those who cannot afford the exorbitant cost of home heating when the weather turns cold, just as community food banks have been established to accept donations and distribute emergency supplies to low-income families.

According to the official website of the Warm Welcome Campaign, there are more than 3,000 such banks at present. An online map on the website shows the widespread need for warm banks this winter. They also add that these banks will be free to enter and will provide basic refreshments such as tea or coffee.