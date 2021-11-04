'Give yourself a hand': Queensland Health aims to break taboos around masturbation

Experts from Queensland Health want to break the taboo and hush-hush culture around self-pleasure and have decided to use their social media accounts for this purpose.

In a Facebook post, the institute decided to give some advice to their followers about how masturbation can be useful for one’s health. Loaded with multi-coloured infographics, the post began with a pun-based statement saying, "Give yourself a hand".

The department is hoping to raise awareness about the topic and put an end to taboo related to it. The experts want to tell people that this process is a normal and healthy part of a person’s sexual experience.

Experts also stated that it is a healthy way to learn more about one’s body, regardless of their relationship status, age and gender.

“Masturbation is a normal and healthy part of a person’s sexual experience and a great way to discover what you are comfortable with. The best part is, it’s for everyone – and also offers a wealth of health and sexual health benefits!,” the post read. “It’s important for us all to work towards normalising sex-positive messages about masturbation to reduce associated feelings of shame and fear, and improve overall sexual health and literacy.”

The department added a link to a detailed article which lists several health benefits of masturbation such as it releases endorphins that help in mental wellbeing. The article adds that masturbation releases endorphins which help relieve stress and bring a feeling of calmness and happiness in a human being.

“Some specialists recommend masturbation during labour – though it may be the last thing you feel like doing at the time!,” the article reads. “The release of oxytocin can make contractions progress faster during labour, whilst also promoting bonding with your newborn as it triggers nurturing behaviour.”

The motive behind this post and article is to get rid of the associated stigmas around masturbation. “In the past, masturbation has sometimes incorrectly been thought to be just for men, and blamed for causing health issues, perversions, reduced sexual function, infertility and more—none of which are true,” the article reads. “It’s important to remember there is nothing shameful about having a relationship with your own body. No body part you have is “wrong”, and nothing your body does is abnormal.”