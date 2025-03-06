Gisèle Pelicot, the woman who was drugged and raped by her husband who also invited dozens more men to do the same, finds herself shrouded by controversy. Her daughter, Caroline Darian, released a book on Wednesday (March 5) in which she alleges that her mother "does not want to believe or hear" her accusations that her father abused her as well, The Mirror reported.

The 72-year-old made headlines worldwide during a trial in which her husband, Dominique Pelicot was accused of heinous sexual crimes. She didn't hide her identity and chose to come out in the open during the court case in Avignon, France, and won respect for her courage. Gisèle wanted the world to know about the pain inflicted on her by her husband in detail.

Now her daughter Caroline is in the news for saying that her mother "abandoned" her despite the fact that she stood with her throughout.

Gisèle refused to answer when asked about her daughter's claims

Dominique Pelicot was interrogated about abusing his wife and even bringing in strangers to do the same. He was also quizzed about claims that he attacked his own daughter. However, he denied the allegations about his daughter during the questioning and also in the courtroom in Avignon. When Gisèle was asked whether she agreed with her daughter's accusations, she declined to answer.

Caroline, in the book So That We May Remember, talks about how her mother did not back her. "Her silence says a lot. I thought we were a united and tight-knit clan … and I am hit by this implacable reality in the face: my mother does not want to believe me or to hear me. The pain runs right through me," she wrote.

"It is an abandonment too many... It’s as though the ground opened up under my feet..." she says in the book.

"I have spent four years trying to be there for my mother, cherishing the bond that counted so much for me. I feel alone facing a wall of desolation and no one seems to understand," Darian wrote talking about the pain.

However, Caroline praised her mother's courage for talking about the matter and standing tall through it all. "Those who were at the trial discovered day after day this strength of character, this rectitude, this ability not to flag," she wrote.

Gisèle Pelicot case and the sentencing

Dominique Pelicot was found guilty and jailed for 20 years. A former electrician, he connected with strangers to come to his home in Mazan and rape his wife over nearly 10 years. A total of 49 other men were also handed varied prison sentences from three up to 15 years.