Gaza ceasefire deal: Key details you need to know about the truce

After 15 months of conflict, a ceasefire deal has been reached to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. It includes a phased approach to withdrawal, hostage release, among other key measures.
The ceasefire will begin on January 19, with the first phase lasting six weeks, involving a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and the return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza.
Humanitarian aid is a crucial part of the truce. Every day of the ceasefire, Israel must allow the passage of 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Of these, 50 would carry fuel, and 300 trucks are to be allocated to north Gaza.
During the initial 42 days, Hamas will release 33 hostages. It would first release females and hostages under 19 years, followed by men over 50, and the remains of dead hostages would be released last (in the subsequent phases of the truce). Meanwhile, Israel will release 30 Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier Hamas releases.
Mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the United States are responsible for ensuring the truce's implementation and adherence by both parties — Israel and militant group Hamas.
Negotiations for the second phase will start on the 16th day of the truce. It is expected to include the release of all the (remaining) Israeli hostages, a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops.
The third phase is expected to focus on returning the remains of deceased hostages and start reconstruction efforts in Gaza, though the timeline for this phase's negotiations are not yet set.
