Gave suicide powder to more than 100 people: Dutch psychologist

In an interview with a newspaper, a Dutch psychologist claimed that he supplied "suicide powder" to more than 100 individuals and that he was speaking out to spark debate about the Netherlands' assisted dying legislation.

Wim van Dijk, 78, said he was not concerned about being imprisoned for his acts and that the matter needed to be addressed.

"I am aware of the ramifications of my storey," he told the Dutch daily De Volkskrant.

"I don't give a damn."I want the social unrest to become so great that the judiciary cannot ignore it. I don’t really care if they arrest me or put me in jail. I want something to happen, " he said.

According to Dutch legislation, doctors can only help patients die if they make a "voluntary and well-considered request" in the context of "unbearable pain with no chance of improvement, or other solution."

Van Dijk is a member of Coöperatie Laatste Wil, or the Last Will Cooperative, an organisation that was created in 2013 and is dedicated to advocating for more liberal assisted suicide laws.

The organisation, which claims to have over 26,500 members, is fighting for a change in the legislation in a long-running discussion in the Netherlands.

It also offers guidance to people considering suicide.

The organisation is now under investigation for claims that attendees at its gatherings purchased a lethal poison known as Agent X.

The cooperative, on the other hand, refutes this assertion.

