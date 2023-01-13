ugc_banner
Ganga Vilas Live Updates | PM Modi to launch world's longest cruise shortly

New DelhiUpdated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's longest luxury cruise tour in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph:(Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's longest luxury cruise tour in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's longest luxury cruise tour in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The highly-awaited event will commence on Friday, and the cruise will travel from Varanasi to Assam's Dibrugarh via Bangladesh. The per-person per night ticket for the luxury cruise is ₹25,000, and tickets are available at Antara Luxury. 

13 Jan 2023, 11:02 AM (IST)
"India cannot be described in words," says PM Modi

PM Modi welcomed all the cruise passengers and described how the cruise will boost the regional development of places on the route of the cruise. He also wished the Indian residents for the upcoming festivities. 

13 Jan 2023, 10:58 AM (IST)
Route of Ganga Vilas

13 Jan 2023, 10:55 AM (IST)
PM Modi lays foundation stone for ship repair facility at Guwahati

After inaugurating the Tent City in Varanasi, PM Modi virtually laid the foundation of a ship repair facility at Pandu Terminal in Guwahti. The new facility's objective is save the time consumes while sending the ship for service to Kolkata. 

13 Jan 2023, 10:50 AM (IST)
PM Modi launches Ganga Vilas and inaugurates 'Tent City' in Varanasi

tent city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas cruise with spa and gym. Pm Modi also inaugurated the Tent City laid on the banks of River Ganga in Varanasi. 

13 Jan 2023, 10:36 AM (IST)
MV Ganga Vilas to commence journey following the grand Ganga Aarti

The cruise will start the voyage with the celebrated Ganga-Aarti in Varanasi. It will cross Sarnath, a prominent place in Buddhist history, Mayong, the hub for tantric art and Manjuli, the largest river island in the world and the centre of Vaishnavites in Assam. 