Ganga Vilas Live Updates | PM Modi to launch world's longest cruise shortly
Story highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's longest luxury cruise tour in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The highly-awaited event will commence on Friday, and the cruise will travel from Varanasi to Assam's Dibrugarh via Bangladesh. The per-person per night ticket for the luxury cruise is ₹25,000, and tickets are available at Antara Luxury.
PM Modi welcomed all the cruise passengers and described how the cruise will boost the regional development of places on the route of the cruise. He also wished the Indian residents for the upcoming festivities.
After inaugurating the Tent City in Varanasi, PM Modi virtually laid the foundation of a ship repair facility at Pandu Terminal in Guwahti. The new facility's objective is save the time consumes while sending the ship for service to Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas cruise with spa and gym. Pm Modi also inaugurated the Tent City laid on the banks of River Ganga in Varanasi.
The cruise will start the voyage with the celebrated Ganga-Aarti in Varanasi. It will cross Sarnath, a prominent place in Buddhist history, Mayong, the hub for tantric art and Manjuli, the largest river island in the world and the centre of Vaishnavites in Assam.