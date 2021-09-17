Gaby Petito, 22-year-old Instagram influencer goes missing

Gaby Petioto, a 22-year-old Instagram influencer has been reported missing by her family and a police search is currently underway in the US. The influencer was on a road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie who returned home alone without her on September 1 is refusing to speak with the authorities. Gaby was reported missing by her parents on September 11.

Petito started a road trip with Laundrie in June this year. As per media reports they planned to visit national parks on US West Coast. Petito was in regular contact with her family on her road trip. But her family lost contact with her in last week of August.

Brain Laundrie, her fiance returned to Florida home shared by the couple on September 1. Gaby was not with him. He has been refusing to speak with the police and is "person of interest" in the case.

On August 12, police in Utah had found the couple arguing on road in their car with Gaby in tears. When asked, she told the police that it was a personal matter. No arrests were made at the time. The police official has been quoted in media reports to say that both of them said that they loved each other and were engaged to be married. They did not want to press charges against each other.

Petito's family is now strongly urging Laundrie and his family to help them find her but Laundrie's lawyer has reportedly said that the family would like to stay in the background.

Petitos' lawyer has said that her family did not believe that the last message they received from Gaby was sent by her. Contents of the message have not been divulged.