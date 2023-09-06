G20 Summit 2023 LIVE updates: White House takes shot at China for Xi's absence

On Tuesday (September 5), India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue of some world leaders deciding to skip the upcoming G20 Summit.

"At the end of the day, countries are represented by whoever they have chosen to represent them so the levels of representations do not become the final determinant of the position of a country," Jaishankar said.

"So I would say rather than focus necessarily on which country chose to come at what level, the real issue is what position they take when they come. That's really what it is we will remember about this G20 for the outcomes it produced."