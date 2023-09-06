G20 Summit 2023 LIVE updates: White House takes shot at China for Xi's absence
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: The World's top leaders are set to descend to the Indian capital of New Delhi for the two-day G20 Summit, scheduled to take place from September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan - the main venue of the event. It was last year in December that India received the presidency for the prestigious grouping. Since then, New Delhi has conducted nearly 200 G20 meetings across the country, in the lead-up to the big summit. India has coined the slogan "One Earth, One Family, One Future" for the G20 Summit 2023.
Ahead of his departure for New Delhi, British PM Rishi Sunak said he would only reach a trade agreement with India when it benefitted the whole of Britain.
The capital city has been decked up ahead of the summit. As part of security measures, the authorities have issued several guidelines regarding the restrictions and traffic regulations in the city. There will be no lockdown in the city and all necessary shops like pharmacies and vegetable and grocery shops will remain open.
On Tuesday (September 5), India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue of some world leaders deciding to skip the upcoming G20 Summit.
"At the end of the day, countries are represented by whoever they have chosen to represent them so the levels of representations do not become the final determinant of the position of a country," Jaishankar said.
"So I would say rather than focus necessarily on which country chose to come at what level, the real issue is what position they take when they come. That's really what it is we will remember about this G20 for the outcomes it produced."
President Vladimir Putin had opted not to attend the summit, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov representing Russia instead. Putin held a telephonic conversation with PM Modi last week and informed about his decision.
After Beijing confirmed that President Xi Jinping was giving the New Delhi summit a miss, it was announced that Premier Li Qiang will arrive in the city to fill the void.
"At the invitation of the Government of India, Premier of the State Council Li will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a brief statement.
During a press interaction in Washington on Tuesday (Sept 5), US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was asked about Xi’s absence and the possible linkages to the present India-China tensions.
“As far as the question of tensions between India and China affecting the (G20) summit, really that's up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them,” Sullivan said.
“What I think the Chair, India, will encourage them to do what we, the United States and every other member, virtually every other member of the G20 will do, is encourage them to come in, in a constructive way on climate, on multilateral development, bank reform, on debt relief, on technology and set aside the geopolitical questions and really focus on problem-solving and delivering for the developing countries,” he added.
US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19, meaning he will be travelling to India to attend the G20 Summit, the White House confirmed on Tuesday (September 5). He is expected to land in the capital on September 7 where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day later.