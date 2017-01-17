Live TV
Today in Photos (WION Edge) - Edge News
Today in Photos (WION Edge)
Authored By
WION Web Team
Published:
Jan 17, 2017, 02:27 IST
| Updated:
Jan 17, 2017, 02:27 IST
Most interesting photo stories of the day.
1 / 11
Members of a lion dance troupe from Australia compete during the 10th International Lion Dance Competition in Singapore.
Members of a lion dance troupe from Australia compete during the 10th International Lion Dance Competition in Singapore.
2 / 11
A model presents a creation for fashion house Moncler Gamme Bleu during the Men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 fashion week in Milan.
A model presents a creation for fashion house Moncler Gamme Bleu during the Men's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 fashion week in Milan.
3 / 11
A stag eats a piece of corn on a snow-covered field in the village of Dumnice near the town of Vushtrri.
A stag eats a piece of corn on a snow-covered field in the village of Dumnice near the town of Vushtrri.
4 / 11
Close up of a statue unveiled today in memory of Cilla Black at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Close up of a statue unveiled today in memory of Cilla Black at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
5 / 11
A bird is pictured during practice for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
A bird is pictured during practice for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
6 / 11
Models walk the runway at the Etro show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 in Milan, Italy.
Models walk the runway at the Etro show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 in Milan, Italy.
7 / 11
A woman interacts with 'On Your Wavelength' by Marcus Lyall at Canary Wharf in London, England.
A woman interacts with 'On Your Wavelength' by Marcus Lyall at Canary Wharf in London, England.
8 / 11
Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage ahead of the Dsquared2 show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 in Milan, Italy.
Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage ahead of the Dsquared2 show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 in Milan, Italy.
9 / 11
A model walks the runway at the Maybelline Hot Trendsxhibition 2017 show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin A/W 2017 at Motorwerk in Berlin, Germany.
A model walks the runway at the Maybelline Hot Trendsxhibition 2017 show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin A/W 2017 at Motorwerk in Berlin, Germany.
10 / 11
A woman rides a horse through a bonfire during 'Las Luminarias' Festival in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain.
A woman rides a horse through a bonfire during 'Las Luminarias' Festival in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain.
11 / 11
Beach goers jump off the pier at South Melbourne Beach in Melbourne, Australia.
Beach goers jump off the pier at South Melbourne Beach in Melbourne, Australia.
