French watchdog launches investigation into Clubhouse app

The recently-launched audio-only chat app, Clubhouse, is facing a probe from France's data privacy watchdog.

France's The Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés (CNIL) is launching an investigation into the popular Clubhouse app to determine if the European data protection rules apply to the US-based company.

CNIL has also said in a statement that the watchdog will take punitive measures if the chat app does not respect the rules and legislation.

As per CNIL, Clubhouse does not have any "corporate entity within the European Union", but was still using personal information. The watchdog has also questioned the security of this data being collected by the audio-only app.

It has also been reported that a petition with more than 10,000 signatures has been submitted in France which aims to alert the agency against any "potential breaches of privacy by the Clubhouse app".

This has come months after the launch of the app, which has taken the world by storm. Even some of the French ministers, such as Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, have used this app to have a direct exchange of thoughts with the general public.

Clubhouse is an audio-only chat app which people can download only through invitations by existing users. Every user can only send two of such invitations.

In this app, users can listen to interviews and discussions between specific people like in a conference hall, with the only difference being that not every particiapnt can talk in that room. once the discussion ends, the room is closed.