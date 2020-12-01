France to start coronavirus vaccination drive in early 2021: Macron

France intends to launch a coronavirus vaccination campaign between April-June 2021, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

In the beginning of 2021, a vaccination drive across the country will target the fragile and exposed groups. Following this, another campaign will kick in for the rest of the population, Macron suggested during a press conference in Paris.

In terms of priority, healthcare workers and the aged are expected to receive the vaccination first. Prime Minister Jean Castex, while addressing French parliament claimed that people working in retirement homes, and staff members would be prioritised to receive the vaccination.

Currently, the world is racing to authorise use of COVID-19 vaccines. American pharmaceutical biggies like Moderna and Pfizer announced that their vaccines are over 90 per cent effective.

On Monday, Moderna announced plans to seek emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and the European Union. Pfizer and BioNTech have also submitted emergency use authorisation for its their vaccine in the US as well as Europe.

So far, both companies claim their vaccines are 95 per cent effective. Pfizer claims that inoculation could begin in the US after December 10. In Europe, the agencies are expected to decide by December 29.