France knife attack: Woman beheaded, 3 killed; suspect apprehended

Knife attack in Nice Photograph: AFP
Oct 29, 2020, 04.35 PM
"The situation is now under control," police spokeswoman Florence Gavello said.
Nice Mayor Estrosi said Macron would soon be arriving in Nice as he called for churches around the country to be given added security or to be closed as a precaution.
Oct 29, 2020, 04.26 PM
Two victims died at the Basilica of Notre-Dame on the Mediterranean coast, while a third person died of injuries after seeking refuge in a nearby bar, reports said.
Oct 29, 2020, 04.19 PM
A woman was beheaded and at least three people were killed by a knife-wielding attacker near a church in the French city of Nice.
Nice mayor, Christian Estrosi said it was a terrorist attack which took place near the Notre Dame church.
The Nice mayor added that the attacker repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar". French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Nice shortly today.